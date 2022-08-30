iHeartRadio

Driver killed in single-car crash in Napanee, Ont.

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in this file photo. (Supplied)

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Napanee, Ont. on Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m., OPP said in a news release. A vehicle drove into a concrete construction barrier on Bridge Street West, then left the scene.

Officers found the vehicle nearby. The driver was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not released the driver’s name pending notification of their family.

12