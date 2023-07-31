Driver killed in single-vehicle crash east of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Ottawa.
It happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday on Glen Robertson Road in North Glengarry Township.
A 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been publicly identified.
The crash remains under investigation, OPP said.
