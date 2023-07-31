iHeartRadio

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash east of Ottawa


A closeup of an OPP cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Ottawa.

It happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday on Glen Robertson Road in North Glengarry Township.

A 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been publicly identified.

The crash remains under investigation, OPP said.

