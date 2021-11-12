iHeartRadio

Driver killed in single vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Coulas Road in the Township of Madawaska Valley at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the investigation shows the driver left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

