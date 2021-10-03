iHeartRadio

Driver killed in single vehicle crash near Kingston

One person is dead following a single vehicle crash in Eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say the vehicle rolled over on Huffman Road in Stone Mills Township around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the car was killed in the crash.

Stone Mills Township is located in the Lennox and Addington County, 50 km from Kingston. 

