Driver killed in single vehicle crash outside Caledonia

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a single vehicle crash on Highway 6 between 3rd and 4th line outside Caledonia on Sunday.

In a tweet posted at 5:34 p.m., Haldimand County OPP said the vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 6 before driving off the road.

All roads are open and an investigation is ongoing

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

