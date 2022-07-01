Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end

A 65-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Canada Day in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and an SUV at the intersection of Merivale Road and Baseline Road just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the driver of a Dodge Journey was pronounced dead in hospital. The identity of the victim was not released.

Paramedics treated four other people for minor injuries.

The Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigations Unit is looking to speak to witnesses of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact the Collision Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.