Driver killed in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Mallorytown, Ont.

A 73-year-old woman from Front of Young Township died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, in the Mallorytown, Ont. area, just before 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the initial investigation shows a passenger vehicle was driving in the slow lane on Hwy. 401 when, "for reasons still under investigation", the driver turned into the left lane.

"The passenger vehicle was struck by an eastbound tractor trailer and ended up in the south side ditch," police said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle died from her injuries in hospital.

Police say the driver of the transport truck was not hurt.

The investigation into the collision continues.

