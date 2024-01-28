Driver knocked down pole, 'ran off on foot' from Etobicoke collision, say Toronto police
CP24.com Journalist
Joanna Lavoie
Toronto police are looking for a driver who allegedly crashed their vehicle into a pole knocking it down then fled the scene.
The collision happened on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. in south Etobicoke’s Long Branch area, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and 37th Street, which is just east of Brown’s Line.
According to police, the motorist “ran off on foot.”
Paramedics told CP24 that they did not transport anyone to the hospital and that the call was reported as a minor motor vehicle collision.
