Driver knocks down Kitchener traffic light, leaves scene: Police

Waterloo regional police are looking for the driver of a transport truck who allegedly knocked down a Kitchener traffic light then drove away.

Police said it happened in the area of Sportsworld Drive and Highway 8 around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the driver hit the traffic light pole, knocking it down onto the roadway and blocking traffic until crews arrived.

Police said after reviewing nearby cameras, they determined the vehicle that hit the pole was a transport truck.

They have not released photos, but are asking anyone with video or information to contact them at 519-570-9777, ext. 4499.