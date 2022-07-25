Driver 'late for a party' caught speeding more than 40 km/h over limit: Windsor police

A Windsor driver has had their licence suspended after speeding more than 40 km/h over the posted limit as they were “running late for a party,” police say.

Police say the person was driving 96 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The Windsor Police Traffic Unit impounded the driver’s car for 14 days and the driver had their licence suspended for 30.

This driver claimed to be running late for a party!?

Well, our WPS Traffic Unit impounded the car for 14 days and suspended their licence for 30 days.

