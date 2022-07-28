Driver left with minor injuries after crash north of Elora

A driver was left with minor injuries after a single vehicle collision, said police.

According to police, the collision occurred on Sideroad 5 just north of Elora.

A photo posted by police showed a black pickup truck which was heavy damage beside a large tree that also appeared to have been damaged.

Police said, “it could have been much worse.”

The cause of the collision was not released.

Wellington County OPP are urging drivers to pay attention, put down their cellphones, follow speed limits and get home safe.

