Waterloo regional police say a 19-year-old lost their vehicle and licence for a week after travelling nearly twice the speed limit on Trussler Road.

The WRPS traffic unit tweeted about the incident on Monday evening, saying the G2 driver was going 114 km/h in a 60 km/h zone near the Highway 7/8 overpass.

They were charged with speeding and stunt driving.

