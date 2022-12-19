Driver 'lucky to be alive' after Highway 417 crash

Police say a driver is 'lucky to be alive' after a crash on the Queensway Monday afternoon.

The crash happened during rush hour on Highway 417 westbound west of Rochester Street.

"The driver of this vehicle is lucky to be alive," Ottawa OPP said on Twitter just after 4:10 p.m.

Paramedics said the driver was assessed at the scene and released with minor injuries.

#OttawaOPP responded to a rush hour collision on #Hwy417 with @OttawaParamedic. The driver of this vehicle is lucky to be alive. #DriveSafe #slowdown ^s.c. pic.twitter.com/qFesDboKa6