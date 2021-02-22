A snowmobiler who went through the ice in Oxford County on Monday morning suffered serious injuries but survived.

According to a news release, emergency crews responded to a pond in Blandford-Blenheim Township on Monday just after 3:30 a.m.

Police said the driver had been separated from the friends they were travelling with and crossed a pond. The snowmobile broke through the ice and sunk, but the driver was able to self-rescue.

Officers searched the area for more than two hours before finding the driver at around 6 a.m. just outside of Innerkip.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was "lucky to be alive" after the incident.