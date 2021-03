Ontario Provincial Police charged a Newmarket resident for stunt driving in the Sudbury area on Monday afternoon.

Officers from the Nipissing West detachment pulled over a driver allegedly going 162 km/h on Highway 69 around 3:35 p.m. The vehicle was headed north in an area with a 100 km/h speed limit.

The driver had their vehicle impounded and license suspended for seven days.

The allegation has not been proven in court.