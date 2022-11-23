Driver nabbed going double the speed limit on Guelph road

The Guelph Police Service stopped a 20-year-old man who was allegedly going more than double the speed limit on Arkell Road.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, police said the driver was clocked going 117km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Police said the driver was stopped Tuesday night.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, police said.

