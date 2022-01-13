Driver of 18-wheeler charged with stunt driving in Orr Lake

Police charged the driver of an 18-wheeler with stunt driving on Highway 93 in Springwater Township.

An officer with Huronia West OPP stopped the "high-speed commercial motor vehicle" in Orr Lake shortly after noon on Thursday.

Police say the officer was patrolling the highway at the time, following concerns from the public about speeding vehicles in the area.

They say the officer clocked the tractor-trailer travelling 103km/h in the posted 50km/h zone.

The 31-year-old driver from Tamworth received an immediate 30-day licence suspension.

The big rig was towed to an impound yard where it will remain for 14 days.