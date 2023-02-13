Driver of a stolen vehicle strikes police cruiser while trying to flee from police: WRPS
A 32-year-old Kitchener man is facing a long list of charges after police say he stole a vehicle and struck a police cruiser while trying to get away.
On Sunday Feb. 12, at around 9:15 a.m., police received reports of a Toyota RAV4 stolen from an address in Waterloo.
Shortly after, police received another call that a driver of a RAV4 was driving erratically, police said in a news release.
The stolen vehicle was found by police in a parking lot in the area of Erbsville Road and Erb Street in Waterloo.
As officers approached the vehicle, police said the driver fled the scene, striking a police cruiser, before speeding off.
The same vehicle was found by officers in Wilmot Township, where the driver was placed under arrest shortly after.
As a result, the driver was charged with the following offences:
- Theft of motor vehicle
- Failure to stop after an accident
- Dangerous operation
- Flight from police
- Impaired operation
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Driving while prohibited
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand
- Breach of a judicial order
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Possession of identity document
- Possession of unmarked cigarettes
Police said the investigation is ongoing.