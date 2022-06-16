Driver of blue sedan sought after hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle
Windsor police are looking for information after a hit-and-run crash involving a blue sedan and a motorcycle.
Patrol officers responded to a hit-and-run call at the intersection of College and Crawford Avenue on Wednesday around 4:50 p.m.
Officers say the blue sedan fled southbound on Campbell Avenue and was last seen in that area. Police obtained a description of the lone male driver.
The man on the motorcycle was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.
Through investigation police learned that several persons stopped to assist. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police.
Police are requesting anyone in the area of College and Campbell Avenue, with surveillance cameras, to check their footage for possible evidence. Anyone driving in the area at the time of the incident is also requested to check their dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
