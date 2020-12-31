No injuries to report after an SUV collided with a truck on Wednesday evening.

Middlesex OPP cleared the scene on Highway 401 in Thames Centre. After an SUV was pinned down between a median. OPP said in a tweet “we are happy to report that no one was injuried, this shows how fast something bad can happen. Be careful”

The investigation is ongoing at this time.