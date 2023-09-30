Driver of dirt bike in life-threatening condition after head-on collision with pickup truck in Toronto

The driver of a dirt bike was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday night following a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Toronto.

Police say the crash, between a Ford F-150 and a dirt bike, occurred near the intersection of Islington and Finch avenues in Etobicoke at approximately 11 p.m.

The truck was travelling northbound and the dirt bike was travelling southbound on Islington when the two vehicles collided, according to investigators.

The operator of the dirt bike, 28 years old, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Charges have not been laid at this time, police said.

Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers who have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact them at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.