Driver of luxury vehicle in York region carjacked at gun point

Police in Vaughan are looking for two suspects after the driver of a luxury vehicle was carjacked at gun point on Wednesday.

It happened at 9:55 p.m. in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and Thomas Cook Avenue, according to a news release issued Thursday.

At that time, police said, the victim was driving a white 2017 Mercedes E300 on Thomas Cook Avenue when he stopped to make a turn onto Major Mackenzie.

That’s when a dark-coloured SUV pulled up beside the victim’s vehicle and a suspect, who appeared to be holding a gun near his waist, exited the passenger side, investigators said.

Police said the suspect demanded that the victim get out of the vehicle and he complied.

The suspect allegedly took off with the victim’s vehicle and the second suspect in the SUV followed.

No detailed descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle have been released by police.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident. As well, anyone who may have surveillance video or dashcam footage of the alleged carjacking is asked to come forward.

Vehicle thefts in the Greater Toronto Area have become increasingly common in recent months.

The frequency of these incidents became so great that in May, York Regional Police launched a dedicated task force to combat the thefts head on.

The task force is led by York Region, but includes members from Toronto Police, Peel Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Durham Regional Police Service.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631 or Crime Stoppers.