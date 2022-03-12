Driver of Mini Cooper punched fellow motorist during road rage incident, RCMP say

Mounties in Langford are asking the public for help as they investigate a "road rage" incident that ended in an alleged assault.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on March 3, according to a news release from West Shore RCMP.

At that time, the detachment said, police received a complaint from a driver who reported being assaulted by another driver near the junction of the Trans Canada Highway and West Shore Parkway.

"It started with a road rage incident between the two motorists on the Trans Canada Highway near Mackenzie Road," Mounties said in their release, though they did not share any additional details on the behaviour of either driver while on the highway.

"It continued to the Trans Canada Highway and West Shore Parkway intersection, where the suspect allegedly exited his green Mini Cooper during a red light, forced the window of the victim's black pickup truck down and punched the victim multiple times," RCMP said.

Police are asking anyone who was travelling in the area during the time of the incident to review any dash cam video they may have. Investigators are looking for videos that may have captured the incident or "the erratic driving behaviour" that led up to it.

Anyone with information can call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.