Ottawa police say one person has died following a two vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a minivan and a dump truck on Mitch Owens Road, near Ramsayville Road, just before 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Ottawa Fire Service says when firefighters arrived on scene, the occupants of the van were still trapped in the vehicle.

"Firefighters used specialized tools to remove the occupant from the heavily damaged van," said Ottawa fire.

In a media release Thursday afternoon, police said the 35-year-old man driving the van succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

A passenger in the van, a man in his 20s, was transported to hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries.

The dump truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Traffic alert: Mitch Owens Rd is closed between John Quinn Rd and 8th Line Rd in both directions.

Ramsayville Rd is closed South of Rideau Rd, due to a collision. Duration unknown. Please avoid the area at this time. #otttraffic

The Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit is seeking witnesses and dash-cam video of the area at the time of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.