Driver of noisy vehicle nabbed for stunt driving
A noisy muffler helped Windsor police nab a stunt driver who was caught speeding nearly double the posted limit.
Police say the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the car for speeding 94/km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
The car also had an improper muffler, which caused excessive noise. Police say this type of modification is “not only disruptive to peace and quiet but also against regulations.”
Police say the driver has been charged with stunt driving and having an improper muffler.
In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.
-
OPP investigating alleged gun incident at Leamington high schoolEssex County OPP are investigating an alleged gun incident at Leamington District High School.
-
N.S. Apple Blossom Festival back in full swingThe 89th Apple Blossom Festival is underway and the long running Annapolis Valley tradition is back in full-swing following a lull over the pandemic.
-
Atlantic premiers call for delay to clean fuel regulations amid rising pricesGas prices are up around the Maritimes Friday. Prince Edward Island saw a five cents a litre jump to $165.6, with a similar story in Nova Scotia -- nearly seven cents -- and six in New Brunswick.
-
Some Sask. wildfire evacuees returning homeBuffalo Narrows residents have been given the go-ahead to return home by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Ottawa police find blood, but no victim after reported ByWard Market shootingOttawa police are investigating after someone was apparently injured in a shooting in the ByWard Market late Thursday night.
-
Bargaining underway for new contract for Sask. teachersContract negotiations for a new contract for Saskatchewan teachers began this week between the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.
-
Habitat for Humanity gifts single mother new home in SaanichThere was cause for celebration on Thursday afternoon, when another island family was handed the keys to a new affordable home thanks to Habitat for Humanity Victoria.
-
Alberta advance vote surges as parties push for election edgeMore than half a million Albertans have cast an advance ballot ahead of Monday's provincial election.
-
Man charged in deadly unprovoked attack in downtown CalgaryCalgary police have identified a man stabbed to death in the downtown core on Thursday, as well as the man charged in the homicide.