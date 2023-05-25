Driver of noisy vehicle nabbed for stunt driving

A noisy muffler helped Windsor police nab a stunt driver who was caught speeding nearly double the posted limit.

Police say the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the car for speeding 94/km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The car also had an improper muffler, which caused excessive noise. Police say this type of modification is “not only disruptive to peace and quiet but also against regulations.”

Police say the driver has been charged with stunt driving and having an improper muffler.

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.