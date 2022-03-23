Driver of sports car caught on camera speeding onto lawn in Abbotsford neighbourhood

Abbotsford police are asking for the public's help to identify a driver who was caught on camera swerving onto a lawn.

Police said the "dangerous driving incident" happened Saturday on Sunnyside Road near East Road.

Surveillance video taken at about 7:30 p.m. shows the driver of a black sports car veering over the sidewalk and onto a lawn in a residential area, then backing up before speeding off.

No pedestrians appeared to be on the sidewalk and no cars were parked on the street.

Police didn't say what type of vehicle it might have been except to say it was a "black sports car," but some commented on the department's social media post saying it looked like a Lamborghini Huracán.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a black sports car and driver involved in this dangerous driving incident on March 19th at 7:27 pm within the 2600 block of Sunnyside Street. If you can be of assistance, please contact AbbyPD File 22-11301 pic.twitter.com/cqmafQZlmr