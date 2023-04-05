Driver of stolen car hits fence trying to evade police in Chatham: OPP

OPP say a driver who was trying to evade police ended up crashing into a fence in Chatham.

An officer on patrol with the Elgin OPP Chatham-Kent Detachment located a stolen vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Police say the vehicle attempted to evade police and collided with a fence on Silvana Drive.

Following a short foot pursuit, the 34-year-old driver was safely taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

