Driver of stolen pickup pleads guilty in death of St. Thomas, Ont. woman

It was an emotional day in a London, Ont. courtroom Tuesday as family and friends gave impassioned victim impact statements and remembered a woman killed by the driver of a stolen pickup truck who was left for dead.

Colleen Slota was 62 years old when she died less than a year ago. She lived on her own and never had children, but she certainly had plenty of friends who loved her like family.

“The way she loved everyone, we miss her everyday,” said Marie Clinton, who referred to Slota as her chosen sister. “We cherish all of our memories and we really hope that she’s resting in peace.”

Months from retiring, Slota was on her way home from work when she was struck and killed near Thompson Road and Adelaide Street South on April 19, 2023.

The court heard that Shawn Tinning was evading police when he crashed a stolen pickup truck into Slota’s vehicle.

During the court appearance, the 39-year-old Tinning pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.

Among the 10 victim impact statements read into court, niece Ashley Hamm said, “I feel angry and violated, but Colleen would have wanted us to forgive, she would not want us to sit in this heavy grief.”

While staring at Tinning, Slota’s cousin Lise Bachuk said, “Shawn Tinning, you are the reason we are all here today. You were up to no good and because of your actions Colleen is no longer alive.”

Long time family friend Toni Hamm said, “I weep for the memories we will never have the chance to make.”

Outside the courthouse, Hamm added, “What I’m hoping from today is Mr. Tinning will realize the impact that her loss is for everyone.”

The Crown has asked that Tinning serve six years in prison along with a 12 year driving prohibition.

The matter has now been put over until May 6.

“Nothing will bring Colleen back but we absolutely love her and miss her so much and we will honour her for the rest of our lives,” said Clinton.