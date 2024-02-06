Driver of stolen vehicle injured in Deerfoot crash
Calgary police are investigating a crash on Deerfoot Trail on Tuesday that sent one man to hospital.
The collision happened in the southbound lanes approaching the exit ramp for Stoney Trail S.E. just after 1 a.m.
Police say it's believed the only vehicle involved, a stolen 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, failed to navigate the curve and hit a light pole.
The impact caused the vehicle to become airborne and land in a nearby grassy median, police say.
The driver of the Uplander, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police say while impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, speed is being investigated as playing a role.
Anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Former London police chief reacts to Monday’s news conference on 2018 World Junior investigationSpeaking with CTV News London's Carlyle Fiset, former LPS Chief Murray Faulkner provided his reaction to LPS Chief Thai Truong’s updates to the case and apology to the alleged victim.
-
Accused pimp leaves Barrie courthouse after pleading guilty to assaulting a womanAccused pimp Michel Sibilo walked out of the Barrie Courthouse on Tuesday after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman he was alleged to have procured and profited from through the sex trade.
-
-
'It’s a lovely event': Hundreds come out for N.B. SoupfestRoughly 800 people grabbed a spoon and got in line at the United Way Greater Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick’s annual Soupfest on Tuesday.
-
'You'd think the Oilers are playing in the Super Bowl': Edmonton fans take over Las Vegas for potentially historic NHL gameHockey fans travelling to Las Vegas to watch their favourite team is commonplace — and observing legions of them from Western Canada in the hotels, casinos, restaurants and bars of the popular tourist destination has become a standard.
-
School expansion mirrors rapid growth in Kincardine, Ont.There is finally room for the entire student population of St. Anthony’s School in Kincardine to fit in the same gym for an assembly. This gathering is special, marking a $13.9 million expansion that added space for nearly 200 students.
-
Winnipeg Jeopardy! champ returning to the iconic game showA Winnipeg librarian who clinched a two-game winning streak on Jeopardy! is set to return to the iconic game show once again.
-
EIA recovered 92% of pre-pandemic volumes in 2023, on track to make up rest in year or twoEdmonton International Airport is celebrating serving 7.5 million customers in 2023, which represents a 92 per cent recovery of its pre-pandemic traffic volume.
-
Richmond seeking review of potential supervised consumption site near hospitalRichmond city council voted in favour Monday of considering a supervised consumption site, in the wake of B.C. recording its highest number of toxic drug deaths last year.