Driver of stolen vehicle injured in Deerfoot crash

Calgary police are investigating a crash on Deerfoot Trail on Tuesday that sent one man to hospital.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes approaching the exit ramp for Stoney Trail S.E. just after 1 a.m.

Police say it's believed the only vehicle involved, a stolen 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, failed to navigate the curve and hit a light pole.

The impact caused the vehicle to become airborne and land in a nearby grassy median, police say.

The driver of the Uplander, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say while impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, speed is being investigated as playing a role.

Anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.