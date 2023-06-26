Driver of 'suspicious vehicle' sought after approaching teenage girl in Scarborough: Toronto police
Toronto police say they are searching for a “suspicious vehicle” after a driver approached a teenage girl in Scarborough's Birch Cliff Heights neighbourhood and tried to convince her to get in his car.
Shortly before noon on June 22, police said a man was driving a silver Honda Accord in the area of Birchmount Road and Highview Avenue when he approached a teenage girl and asked her to get into his car.
The girl declined and the man left the area, police said.
A few moments later, police said, the driver returned and asked the girl to get into his vehicle a second time.
Investigators said the man is believed to be Black, with a large frame, round face and short, black hair. He is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.
Anyone with information about the case can contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Highway 26 head-on collision under investigationSpringwater Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday between McNabb Road and Glengarry Landing Road.
-
-
RCMP search for armed suspect on O'Chiese First Nation in central AlbertaA central Alberta First Nation was told to shelter in place Wednesday evening as police searched for an armed suspect.
-
RCMP investigate reported firearm incident in Okotoks, Alta.If your child had what appeared to be a firearm pointed at them at the skate park in Okotoks, Alta., on Monday, the Mounties are hoping you'll get in touch.
-
Health minister speaks about agreement allowing St Paul’s Hospital to opt out of medical assistance in dyingAfter the parents of a terminally ill Vancouver woman who was denied medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital spoke out about the difficult final hours of their daughter’s life, B.C.’s health minister is responding to their concerns surrounding an agreement that allows Providence Health facilities to deny MAiD for religions reasons.
-
Man shot and killed by police inside B.C. emergency room, IIO investigatingA man was shot and killed by police inside the emergency room of a hospital in B.C. on Wednesday, sparking an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
-
'More work to do': B.C. premier addresses extreme heat response and planningOn the two-year anniversary of the heat dome that left hundreds of British Columbians dead, the premier acknowledged that while much work has been done to respond to extreme heat events, more is needed.
-
Widower holding cancer cabaret fundraiser in Midland in honour of late wifeA widower in Midland is working to keep his wife's memory alive by working to lower the number of people impacted by the disease that took her last year.
-
View Royal fire chief frustrated by campfire-turned-wildfire in Thetis Lake ParkVancouver Island is experiencing one of the worst wildfire seasons in modern history, according to BC Wildfire Service. And nearly every fire this year was human-caused and preventable.