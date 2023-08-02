Driver of Tesla that passed scene of fatal Surrey hit-and-run urged to come forward in hopes car captured video evidence

Mounties in Surrey are looking for the driver of a Tesla that passed the scene of a fatal hit-and-run last weekend, saying the car's camera may have captured video of the crash or its aftermath.

On Saturday, July 29 at 12:38 p.m., a pedestrian was hit on the 8200 block of 128 Street, according to authorities. The driver of the vehicle, described by police as a blue sedan with front-end damage, fled the scene. The 31-year-old victim later died from his injuries.

"Moments after the collision took place, a white Tesla drove southbound past the collision scene on 128 Street," a news release issued Wednesday by the Surrey RCMP says.

"There is potential that the Tesla’s dash camera recorded footage of the collision or captured the suspect vehicle/driver that fled the scene. The Tesla driver may be unaware they drove by a fatal collision."

Family have identified the victim as Zachary Frise, a beloved son, husband and father. He was mourned at a vigil Tuesday.

The Surrey RCMP is renewing the appeal for the driver to come forward.

"There is a family grieving the loss of their loved one and they deserve answers,” spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in Wednesday's statement.

"Although you can’t change what happened, you can do the right thing and help bring some closure to the family,” she continued.

In addition to appealing directly to the suspect and the Tesla driver, police urge anyone with information or video to call 604-599-0502