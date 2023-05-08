Driver of van killed in collision with school bus near Cornwall, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a van is dead and four children and a school bus driver were hurt in a collision near Cornwall, Ont. Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Atchison Road, just outside Cornwall, at around 3 p.m.

Police said the driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. Four children and the school bus driver were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Road closure on Atchison Road, South Stormont for a fatal collision between a school bus and van. Driver of van pronounced deceased at scene. Bus driver and 4 children transported to hospital with minor injuries. Family reunification at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Lucie. pic.twitter.com/bRCVOhgD0q

All the other children from the bus were transported back to École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Lucie on Dow Street in South Stormont.

In a statement, Roxborough Bus Lines said it was working to support the students and families affected by the crash.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic collision that occurred on May 8, 2023 near Cornwall, Ontario. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the van driver," it said. "At this time, we are working closely with École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Lucie and the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien (CSDCEO) to support to the students and families affected by this incident. Additionally, through our Employee Assistance Program, we are supporting our driver and staff members who were on site yesterday.

"The Roxborough Group would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the first responders who were on the scene of the collision, including the police officers, firefighters, and paramedics, for their quick response and professionalism in a difficult situation."

The CSDCEO said in a statement that support services are being made available for students.

"We invite families to contact the school administration if necessary. Our prayers are with the individuals and families involved in this accident," said the statement, originally in French.

A detour was in place at Richmond Drive and Power Dam Drive, OPP said. The road reopened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

OPP told CTV News that the identity of the driver who died will not be released at the family's request.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandemeer.

Map for reference purposes.