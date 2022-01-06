Driver of vehicle trailer charged with insecure load on Hwy. 69

A commercial vehicle driver from Dorval, Que., has been charged after being pulled over on Highway 69 for having a flat tire on their trailer, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Officers stopped the vehicle at 10:51 a.m. Jan. 2 in Cox Township, south of Sudbury and after inspecting the log books, "it was found that the load was not properly secured and the log books had not been completed for three days."

The 38-year-old has been charged with having an insecure load on a commercial vehicle and failing to complete a daily inspection report, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police issued two provincial offences notices with set fines totalling $440.