Driver OK, but moose killed in northwest Ont. collision

Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario say a driver was lucky to emerge unscathed in a recent collision with a moose.

The moose was killed, but members of a nearby First Nation were able to harvest the meat.

Schreiber OPP posted social media photos of the car, which is badly dented and had its windshield caved in. The collision happened near Pays Plat First Nation.

“Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle was not injured,” police said.

“The moose however was killed as a result of the collision, and members of Pays Plat First Nation attended to harvest the moose for their community. Please be vigilant for wildlife while driving at night.”