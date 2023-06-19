Driver on Canada-wide ban arrested near Regina

A driver facing a Canada-wide driving ban had their vehicle impounded and was arrested after being stopped by police near Regina.

According to a tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), a driver in the Regina area was pulled over after running a red light.

Police learned that the driver was prohibited from driving Canada-wide.

The driver also had a warrant for a previous traffic offence.

The vehicle was impounded for 30 days and the driver was arrested and charged.

This driver was stopped for disobeying a red light. Driver is prohibited from driving Canada wide & had a warrant for a previous traffic offence. He’s also on the impound list, so the veh was impounded for 30 days minimum. So both car & driver are off to jail. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/HwFti7bh98