Driver on Canada-wide ban arrested near Regina
A driver facing a Canada-wide driving ban had their vehicle impounded and was arrested after being stopped by police near Regina.
According to a tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), a driver in the Regina area was pulled over after running a red light.
Police learned that the driver was prohibited from driving Canada-wide.
The driver also had a warrant for a previous traffic offence.
The vehicle was impounded for 30 days and the driver was arrested and charged.
This driver was stopped for disobeying a red light. Driver is prohibited from driving Canada wide & had a warrant for a previous traffic offence. He’s also on the impound list, so the veh was impounded for 30 days minimum. So both car & driver are off to jail. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/HwFti7bh98— Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) June 18, 2023
