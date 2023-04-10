Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP

A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened in North York on Highway 401 near Leslie Street.

In a tweet published Sunday night, police said the driver of the vehicle, which appears to be an Audi RS5, was clocked at a speed of 235km/h.

The speed limit on most of Highway 401 is 100 km/h.

The driver, who was not identified, was also allegedly impaired while operating the vehicle at the high speed, police said.

Police said the driver was charged with stunt driving, dangerous driving, and impaired driving after they allegedly blew over 80 following a breathalyzer test.

As a result, the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for two weeks.

No other information was released by police.

235km/h -#Hwy401/Leslie Street- Driver stopped by #TorontoOPP and charged with #StuntDriving, Dangerous driving, #ImpairedDriving, 80 plus. #90DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound pic.twitter.com/H6UwC46IYa