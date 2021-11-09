Driver on Hwy. 17 near West Nipissing tries to elude spike belt, collides with police cruiser

A 32-year-old resident of Noëlville has been charged with dangerous driving, among other offences, following an incident Nov. 8 on Highway 17 near West Nipissing.

In a news release, Ontario Provincial Police said officers saw a vehicle on Highway 64 south, travelling at high rates of speed.

"The vehicle failed to stop for police, continuing to drive in an erratic manner and proceeded onto Highway 17 eastbound," the release said.

"As a result of the driver's behaviour and for public safety, OPP officers with the assistance of Anishinabek Police Service stopped both eastbound and westbound traffic."

As officers were setting up spike belts near Little Sturgeon River Road on Highway 17, the driver pulled over on the shoulder.

"The driver then attempted to leave the scene, causing the vehicle to collide with a police cruiser," police said.

The 32-year-old is now charged with dangerous driving, fleeing from police, resisting arrest and stunt driving.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 6, 2022, in Sturgeon Falls.

Highway 17 was closed for around two hours while officers completed their investigation.