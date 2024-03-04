Driver passed out on northern Ont. highway, charged with impaired, drug trafficking
A 57-year-old Elliot Lake man is charged with impaired driving and drug trafficking after patrol officers found him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on the highway, police say.
Around 9:20 p.m. March 2, officers were on general patrol on Highway 108 near McCarthy Lake in Elliot Lake when they noticed a small, orange car parked on the shoulder of the road with the driver passed out, Ontario Provincial Police said.
"The driver was awoken and displayed obvious signs of drug impairment," OPP said.
"They were subsequently arrested and police seized suspected cocaine, fentanyl, a digital scale, clear plastic baggies, cell phones and cash."
His vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.
He is also charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court April 11.
OPP urges the public to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911 or 1-888-310-1122.
