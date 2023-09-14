Driver, passenger charged after two-vehicle crash in Belle River

Two people were charged after a two-vehicle collision at a set of railroad tracks in Belle River.

Lakeshore OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the crash around 12:56 p.m. Wednesday on South Street at the railroad tracks south of Adelaide Street.

Police spoke with the driver and passenger of one of the involved vehicles and determined they were violating previous court orders. The driver was also displaying signs of impairment.

Both were arrested without incident and transported to the Lakeshore detachment.

As a result, a 37-year-old of Wallaceburg, the driver, has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired - drugs S.320.14(1)(a) CC

Failure to comply with prohibition order S.162.2(4) CC

Failure to comply with undertaking S.145(4)(a) CC (Two Counts)

Stop on roadway - no clear view SCH6 170(1)(b) HTA

Fail to surrender insurance card S.3(1) CAIA

The driver also received a 90-day licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The 38-year-old passenger, also of Wallaceburg, has been charged with:

Failure to comply with prohibition order S. 162.2(4) CC

Fail to Comply with Probation Order S. 733.1(1) CC

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Officers remind residents if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.