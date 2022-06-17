Driver, passenger flee after crashing stolen Corvette into pole: Burnaby RCMP
Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a collision involving an alleged stolen Corvette near the BCIT campus on Thursday evening.
In an email to CTV News, Burnaby RCMP said officers were called to Willingdon Avenue near Canada Way just before 6 p.m. after reports of a crash.
"A white Chevrolet Corvette was travelling north on Willingdon Avenue when it struck a power pole and fire hydrant," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.
Hodgins said a male driver and female passenger got out of the Corvette and fled on foot as multiple witnesses reported the incident to police.
Officers determined that the vehicle had been stolen and were able to track down the man a short distance away.
He was arrested for several offences, including possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited, police said.
The suspect remains in custody.
-
One-tank trips: Ottawa to Brockville and back on a single tankLocated just south of Ottawa along Highway 401, west of the 416, Brockville is a bustling burg on the shores of the St. Lawrence. This town, just an hour’s drive from downtown Ottawa, offers lots to see, do, and taste.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for CalgaryThe watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will continue to develop Saturday morning.
-
Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sureWhen a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?
-
-
Fire crews battling large blaze at commercial building in downtown HamiltonFire crews are working to contain a massive blaze at a commercial building in downtown Hamilton Saturday morning.
-
As food prices soar, farmers say they're not being paid moreThe soaring cost of food means Canadians are paying more for meat, fruits and vegetables, but that money isn’t making its way back to farmers.
-
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variantsOn Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
-
Haida author shares stories in celebration of Indigenous Peoples MonthHosted by the Vancouver Island Regional Library, the hour-long virtual event is in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Month.
-