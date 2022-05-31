iHeartRadio

Driver, pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in downtown Calgary

A driver and a pedestrian were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Calgary.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at Seventh Avenue and Third Street S.W.

EMS said a male driver in his 20s and female pedestrian in her 20s were transported to hospital. The male was in serious but stable condition and the was female in life-threatening condition.

No other information was available.

