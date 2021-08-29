iHeartRadio

Driver pronounced dead at scene of two-vehicle crash in Wellington County

Wellington County OPP are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle crash.

It happened at Wellington Road 124 and Wellington County Road 29 around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

A driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They're expected to recover.

It’s unknown if charges are pending.

