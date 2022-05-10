Driver pulled from vehicle after striking hydro pole, sparking wires

Three passing motorists are credited with pulling a driver out of a vehicle after it struck a hydro pole and caught on fire Tuesday afternoon in Adjala-Tosorontio.

The vehicle went off the road along County Road 50 near Simon Drive and County Road 1 and hit the pole, causing wires to fall on top of the car.

Acting Fire Chief Mike Blacklaws tells CTV News the pole snapped, and hydro wires sparked a fire which "quickly spread to the vehicle and grass."

Fire crews brought the fire under control.

Blacklaws says Hydro One was able to isolate power to the area and complete repairs.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.