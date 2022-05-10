Driver pulled from vehicle after striking hydro pole, sparking wires
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Three passing motorists are credited with pulling a driver out of a vehicle after it struck a hydro pole and caught on fire Tuesday afternoon in Adjala-Tosorontio.
The vehicle went off the road along County Road 50 near Simon Drive and County Road 1 and hit the pole, causing wires to fall on top of the car.
Acting Fire Chief Mike Blacklaws tells CTV News the pole snapped, and hydro wires sparked a fire which "quickly spread to the vehicle and grass."
Fire crews brought the fire under control.
Blacklaws says Hydro One was able to isolate power to the area and complete repairs.
The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
-
'I don't know if we'd have our sanity': How one local charity helped this Windsor familyThe Ladouceurs relied on Ronald McDonald House Charities in three cities, after their twin girls were born 12 weeks premature.
-
'We can do better': Families urge national autism strategy as report finds care gapsThe push for Canada to develop a national autism strategy takes another leap forward with the release of a report Tuesday that outlines structural and systemic gaps facing Autistic people and their families.
-
Alberta saw 'significant increase' in excess deaths during the pandemic, especially among young people: reportA new report suggests excess death rates in the province increased during the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, especially among younger Albertans.
-
Winnipeg firefighter donating kidney to fellow firefighterTwo firefighting friends in Winnipeg will fight a different kind of battle together as one gives the other a much-needed organ.
-
School bus driver crashes into ditch after trying to avoid pothole in Kings County, N.S.A school bus driver in the Annapolis Valley swerved to dodge a pothole and ended up in a ditch Monday afternoon.
-
Man dies after he steals car, crashes into transport truck in Bathurst: N.B. RCMPThe RCMP says a 31-year-old man from Allardville, N.B., has died after he stole a car and then crashed into a transport truck Monday night.
-
Surging gas prices continue in the Maritimes and across CanadaSome Nova Scotians are adjusting their spending habits and summer plans as gas prices hit record-highs across the country.
-
Driver seriously injured in Algonquin Park after swerving to avoid animalA driver was seriously injured after he crashed while swerving to avoid an animal in Algonquin Park over the weekend.
-
Search for missing Sask. boy enters its 3rd weekAs the search for Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to look for the boy by land, air and water.