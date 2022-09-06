Driver pulled over for allegedly going nearly three times the posted speed limit north of Toronto

A driver was pulled over for allegedly going nearly three times the posted speed limit north of Toronto.

According to a tweet posted by York Regional Police on Tuesday morning, the driver was caught going 216 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Woodbine Avenue near Mount Albert Road.

Officers did not specify when exactly this incident happened.

According to police, the driver has been charged with dangerous operation, stunt driving, and speeding.

Police also said the driver's vehicle has been impounded for 14 days, and that their driver's licence was suspended for 30 days.

WE SLOWED THEIR ROLL: A #RoadSafety officer spotted a driver doing 216 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone on Woodbine Ave. near Mount Albert Rd. yesterday.



Driver charged with Dangerous Operation, Stunt Driving & Speeding. Vehicle impounded for 14 days & DL suspended for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/eutgHAku2Z

Earlier on Tuesday, an Ontario teacher was caught allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a community safety zone on the first day of school.

According to Durham police, the teacher was driving 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. in Oshawa.

"First stunt driver of the day (is) a teacher," Durham police said in a tweet. "Numerous charges laid."

Durham police did not specify where the incident occurred.

With files from CTV Toronto's Sean Davidson.