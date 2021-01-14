Police stopped a driver whose car was loaded down with 58 cases of beer on Highway 401 Wednesday.

Officers saw the vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 401 in Tyendinga Township west of Napanee.

Officers pulled the driver over because the car was heavily loaded down and unsafe, OPP said in a news release. They discovered he was transporting “a large quantity of alcohol,” the release said.

Police seized the 58 cases of beer and charged a 33-year-old man from North York with driving while suspended, operating an unsafe vehicle and unlawfully keeping liquor for sale.

He is due in court in Napanee in March.