Driver rammed parked cars, fired shots and grappled with officers: police

A man is in police custody after he allegedly rammed several parked cars, fired off a gun and grappled with officers attempting to apprehend him in a Toronto parking garage on Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Hilton and St. Clair avenues, east of Bathurst Street, at 7:52 a.m. for reports of a motorist colliding with other vehicles.

The driver fled the scene of the collisions and police later met up with him in an underground parking garage.

Police allege the driver drew a firearm and fired several shots.

TPS Chief James Ramer said the man allegedly fired his gun at officers pursuing him.

Officers later attempted to arrest the man and several of them suffered minor injuries in a struggle to detain him.

A gun was allegedly found at the scene.

Eastbound St. Clair Avenue was closed along with a northbound lane of Bathurst Street to allow for the investigation.