Driver receives $1,100 fine for speeding in Gatineau, Que.

A driver is facing a $1,100 fine and a seven-day license suspension after being stopped for speeding in Gatineau.

Police say officers observed a driver going 90 km/h in a 40 km/h zone on rue Jacques-Cartier on Thursday.

The driver passed five vehicles on a "continuous line," police said.

The driver received a $1,141 fine, 13 demerit points on their license and a seven-day license suspension.