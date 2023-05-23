Driver reported for dangerous driving before fatal crash on Highway 22: RCMP

A driver died in a crash with a semi near Drayton Valley on Saturday.

The person, whose identity has not been publicly released by police, was reported for dangerous driving in the nearby community of Breton around 9 p.m. There, another driver was side swept but not hurt, according to Mounties.

Breton RCMP asked for back up from Drayton Valley RCMP.

Ten minutes after the first incident in Breton, a crash was reported on Highway 22 north of the North Saskatchewan River bridge.

The vehicle that had collided with a semi matched the description of the suspect vehicle from Breton. When police arrived, it was on fire and the driver had been ejected.

The semi driver was not hurt.

RCMP said the events are still under "active investigation" and asked anyone with dash cam footage from the time and area to contact police.