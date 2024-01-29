Driver reportedly disobeys stop sign, charged in Innisfil accident

A driver has been charged following a crash in Innisfil early Sunday morning that sent five people to hospital.

South Simcoe police responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision at the 25th Sideroad and 10th Line intersection.

A police investigation determined that the accused failed to stop at a stop sign while travelling east and struck a northbound vehicle with four occupants.

Police say that four patients were taken to a local hospital, and a fifth patient was later transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto. All injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The accused, a 64-year-old Innisfil man, was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.