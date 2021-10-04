Driver reportedly pulled over near Marshall, Sask. by someone in black SUV impersonating officer

Saskatchewan RCMP say a driver was reportedly pulled over by someone who may have been posing as police officer.

The incident allegedly happened Monday around 12:45 p.m. near Marshall.

A black SUV with a black grille and blue lights in the dash reportedly attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 303, RCMP said in a news release.

A man, possibly between 30-40 years old, wearing a white button-up shirt got out of the SUV and approached the other vehicle.

The man reportedly asked the driver of the other vehicle, who was alone, to exit and produce identification.

The driver instead drove off and saw the SUV turn off onto a grid road, the news release said.

Mounties from nearby detachments are searching for the SUV and the incident is under investigation, RCMP said.

If someone has concerns during a vehicle stop, they can ask for an officer’s badge and ID card which should have a matching regimental number, RCMP said in the news release.

If concerns persist, an officer's identity can be further verified by calling 310-RCMP or 911, RCMP said.

It is illegal to impersonate an officer in Canada.